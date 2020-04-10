2 cited for making counterfeit designer facemasks

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
10 Aprile 2020
Rimini, April 10 - Two people were cited Friday for producing counterfeit designer surgeon's masks with the logos of top fashion brands near Rimini. The scam was discovered when the masks, bearing the marques of Gucci, Dior, Prada, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Supreme, Givenchy, VLTN, Dsquared, and Juventus, were converted into coronavirus facemasks.
