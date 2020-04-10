Coronavirus: Egyptian, 15, tests positive at Pozzallo

200,000 hospitalisations averted with Italy lockdown - study
10 Aprile 2020
(NASA) - Pozzallo, April 10 - A 15-year-old Egyptian boy who landed at Lampesusa a few days ago has tested positive for COVID-19 at the migrant hotspot at Pozzallo near Ragusa in Sicily, local Mayor Roberto Ammatuna said after ordering the facility to be quarantined.
