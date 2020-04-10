Last Italian tourist of COVID-19 group in India dies

Coronavirus curve is falling in Italy say health officials
New Delhi
10 Aprile 2020
New Delhi, April 10 - A Rome native who tested positive for COVID-19 in late February in India has died after five weeks in hospital . The announcement was made by Dr. Sushila Kataria, who had been treating a group of Italian tourists with the virus. The group entered the private medical facilities on March 4. Eleven were released on March 23 and two on April 1, all of whom returned to Italy, the doctor noted. Ferillo, 79, had recovered from the virus, the doctor said, but then suffered a heart attack. She had been in a group of about 20 Italian tourists including Andrea Carli, a doctor from Codogno who died in the Indian city of Jaipur on March 19.
