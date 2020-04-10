Italy had 308 murders in 2019, 108 victims were women

Rome, April 10 - The official journal published by the Italian police, Polizia Moderna, reported Friday that 308 murders were recorded in 2019. Of the victims, 108 were women. The issue of the journal commemorates 168 years since the founding of the Italian state police force. In 149 of the cases, the killings occurred within families or at the hands of those with whom the victims had engaged in intimate relations with and 93 of the victims were women. Some 67 were killed by partners or former partners.