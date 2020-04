Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 107

Rome, April 10 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 107 as another two physicians died Friday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO said. They are gynecologist Edoardo Valli, and family doctor Nabil Chrabie. The toll includes doctors who have come out of retirement to work in the coronavirus front line. Some 28 nurses have also died with the cornavirus in Italy.