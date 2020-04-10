++ Mattarella 'thrilled' by athletes' video ++

Coronavirus curve is falling in Italy say health officials
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday wrote to Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò saying he had been "thrilled" by a video of athletes thanking health workers for their "heroic" work against the coronavirus.
