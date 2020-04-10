Tuscany governor named commissioner for collapsed bridge (2)

Rome, April 10 - Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi has been appointed commissioner for a bridge that collapsed near Massa Carrara earlier this week injuring two van drivers. "We have taken an extremely important decision on the bridge at Aulla," said Transport Minister Paola De Micheli. "We immediately want the project (to rebuild the bridge) and to commission the work, a job I have decided to assign to Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi". One van drivers suffered multiple fractures while the other suffered shock after the bridge collapsed as they were driving across it - the latest in a string of bridge collapses in Italy. Rossi it could have been a "tragedy" if there had been the normal amount of traffic over the bridge instead of the lockdown trickle.