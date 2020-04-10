Coronavirus curve is falling says health institute

Coronavirus curve is falling in Italy say health officials
Rome
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - The president of the Italian Higher Health Institute (ISS), Silvio Brusaferro, told a press conference on the coronavirus emergency Friday that "the curve clearly shows us a situation of decrease and that is a positive sign but must not make us let our guard down". Brusaferro added that also in southern Italy "the numbers, while contained, are falling".
