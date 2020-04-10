Mattarella thanks police for 'extraordinary' work (2)

Coronavirus curve is falling in Italy say health officials
10 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 10 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday thanked the Italian police for their "extraordinary" work during the coronavirus emergency. The emergency, he said in a message marking the 168th anniversary of the Italian police force, "has determined an extraordinary commitment by the police forces, called to enforce the coronavirus lockdown measures, but also to help the activities of support, communication and consciousness-raising with regard to citizens". The president said police officers' "vocation to be near (people) and for social commitment enables them to promptly meet people's needs by offering them constructive answers which are consistent with Constitutional values".
