Gualtieri satisfied at Eurogroup agreement on COVID response

Rome, April 10 - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri expressed satisfaction on Friday after the Eurogroup reached an agreement on the EU's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. Although Italy failed to convince its partners to get the EU to issue euro bonds to finance the response, it was agreed that States should have access to the ESM to the tune of 500 billion euros without the usual strings attached to the bailout fund. "Every form of conditionality has been removed from the ESM," Gualtieri told RAI television. "A facultative instrument has been introduced, a line of liquidity of up to 2% of GDP that can be activated without conditions". Gualtieri said Italy has not given up on the idea of euro bonds, saying it remained "on the table".