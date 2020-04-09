Coronavirus: intensive care patients down for 6th day

Rome, April 9 - The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Italy dropped for the sixth straight day on Thursday, the civil protection department. There are 3,605 such patients in Italy, 88 fewer than Wednesday, it said. The department said 96,877 people are currently infected with the COVID-19 in Italy, 1,615 more than Wednesday. Wednesday's daily rise was 1,195. It said 18,279 people have died with the coronavirus here, 610 more than Wednesday. That compares to Wednesday's rise of 542. The department said the overall total of cases in Italy, including the deceased, the currently infected and those who have recovered, is now 143,626, up 4,264 on Wednesday. Of the intensive care patients, 1,236 are in Lombardy, 21 down on Wednesday. Of the 96,877 currently infected, 28,399 have been hospitalized with symptoms, 86 fewer than Wednesday, and 64,873 are in domestic isolation.