Giovedì 09 Aprile 2020 | 21:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: intensive care patients down for 6th day

Coronavirus: intensive care patients down for 6th day

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 105

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 105

 
Rome
Coronavirus:hermoscanners in operation at Rome rail station

Coronavirus:hermoscanners in operation at Rome rail station

 
Rome
Coronavirus controls to be stepped up over Easter holidays

Coronavirus controls to be stepped up over Easter holidays

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 28 in Italy

Coronavirus: Nurse death toll rises to 28 in Italy

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Man arrested for attempted murder during checks

Coronavirus: Man arrested for attempted murder during checks

 
Turin
Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms

 
Rome

Probe into online lesson hacker attack (2)

 
Berlin
Merkel says agrees with Conte on urgency of EU solidarity (3)

Merkel says agrees with Conte on urgency of EU solidarity (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 103

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 103

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Romanian, Norwegian medics arrive in Lombardy

Coronavirus: Romanian, Norwegian medics arrive in Lombardy

 

Il Biancorosso

L’iniziativa
«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaStorie di ordinario coraggio
Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

Foggia, due sorelle nel reparto Covid della Casa Sollievo: «Nel dolore abbiamo trovato la speranza»

 
BariL'idea
Pasqua, al via la campagna #balconifioriti di Coldiretti Puglia

Pasqua, al via la campagna #balconifioriti di Coldiretti Puglia

 
TarantoSanità
Covid 19 a Taranto, Melucci: «Piano ospedaliero Puglia? È fragile»

Covid 19 a Taranto, Melucci: «Piano ospedaliero Puglia? È fragile»

 
PotenzaLa lettera
Potenza, la scuola al tempo del Covid, parla un'alunna «Grazie prof, senza di voi saremmo persi»

Potenza, la scuola al tempo del Covid, parla un'alunna «Grazie prof, senza di voi saremmo persi»

 
Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, Porto Cesareo: nessuna ordinanza di chiusura a Pasqua e Pasquetta, sindaco invita alla serrata

Coronavirus, Porto Cesareo: nessuna ordinanza di chiusura a Pasqua e Pasquetta, sindaco invita alla serrata

 
MateraImmagini del «belpaese»
Bernalda, Ford Coppola sogna l’Italia e spegne 81 candeline

Bernalda, Ford Coppola sogna l’Italia e spegne 81 candeline

 
BrindisiSi teme un focolaio in carcere
Brindisi, in quarantena 9 agenti di Polizia penitenziaria

Brindisi, in quarantena 9 agenti di Polizia penitenziaria

 
Batsport
Barletta, «Stop e niente gare ma c’è lo streaming»

Barletta, parla campionessa di scacchi: «Stop e niente gare ma c’è lo streaming»

 

i più letti

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

Coronavirus Puglia, 120 nuovi contagiati, ma aumentano i tamponi. 10 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore. I dati

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 120 casi, 10 decessi (anche un 40enne): i focolai nelle case di riposo. I dati

Casi sempre meno gravi si svuota la Rianimazione

Coronavirus Puglia, si svuota la Rianimazione: in 3 giorni 60 ricoveri in meno

Acquaviva, «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

Acquaviva, parla il paziente lombardo guarito: «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Rome

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 105

FNOMCEO reports two more physicians have died

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 105

Rome, April 9 - Italy's death toll from the coronavirus among doctors rose to 105 after another two died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO reported. They were Giunio Matarazzo, a dentist, and Emilio Brignole, a hospital surgeon.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati