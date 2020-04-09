Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 105

Coronavirus: intensive care patients down for 6th day
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - Italy's death toll from the coronavirus among doctors rose to 105 after another two died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO reported. They were Giunio Matarazzo, a dentist, and Emilio Brignole, a hospital surgeon.
