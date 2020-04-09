Coronavirus:hermoscanners in operation at Rome rail station

Coronavirus: intensive care patients down for 6th day
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - Three thermoscanners were set up at Rome's Termini rail station Thursday to test passengers for the coronavirus as they head onto trains. Such checks are already being carried out in Milan, Naples and Messina and will shortly be set up in Florence too.
