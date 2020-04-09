Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Turin
09 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 9 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reached a deal with unions Thursday on gradually resuming activities during phase two of the coronavirus emergency. The norms will include compulsory face masks for the whole workforce, taking workers' temperatures before they go into factories, keeping a safe distance of at least one metre, sanitization of work spaces, procedures to avoid gatherings in canteens and locker rooms, the use of smart working and staff training.
