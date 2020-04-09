Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 103

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 103 Thursday as three more physicians died. They are family doctors Antonio De Pisapia and Massimo Bosio, and oncological surgeon Francesco Cortesi, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. The toll includes retired doctors including ones who have returned to work in the front line of the virus battle.
