Merkel says agrees with Conte on urgency of EU solidarity (3)

Berlin, April 9 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday she agreed with Premier Giuseppe Conte on the urgent need for solidarity during Europe's "most difficult hour" due to the coronavirus emergency. "I've spoken to Giuseppe Conte and we agree on the fact that solidarity is needed in Europe with urgency in one of the most difficult moments, if not the most difficult," she said. "And Germany is ready for solidarity". Conte is pushing for euro bonds to fund the economic response to the emergency but Merkel said Thursday that the European Stability Mechanism should be sued alongside the European Investment Bank and the EU's new SURE unemployment scheme.