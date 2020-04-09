Probe into online lesson hacker attack (2)

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - Italy's postal police on Thursday opened a probe into a hacker attack on one of the main online platforms for distance learning, Axios. Axios said it had been under sustained attack since Wednesday night.
