Coronavirus: Govt set to extend lockdown for 14 days-sources

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - The government is set to extend the coronavirus lockdown for another 14 days beyond the current deadline of April 13, well-informed sources told ANSA Thursday. It will probably extend the stay at home measures until May 2, they said. The possible reopening of some small activities linked to the agri-food and health chains is also being discussed, as long as social distancing norms are respected.
