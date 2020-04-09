Coronavirus: Romanian, Norwegian medics arrive in Lombardy

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Milan
09 Aprile 2020
Milan, April 9 - Teams of health workers from Romania and Norway have arrived in Lombardy to help the coronavirus fight in two hospitals in Italy's worst-hit region. The 15-strong Romanian team includes 11 doctors and three nurses and will be stationed in Lecco north of Milan while the 19-strong Norwegian team including four doctors and 12 nurses will work at Seriate near Bergamo.
