Turin
Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms

Rome

Probe into online lesson hacker attack (2)

 
Berlin
Merkel says agrees with Conte on urgency of EU solidarity (3)

Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll rises to 103

Milan
Coronavirus: Romanian, Norwegian medics arrive in Lombardy

Rome
Coronavirus: Govt set to extend lockdown for 14 days-sources

Rome
12% of Italy's mammals, 50% of fish are 'alien'

Isernia
Coronavirus: Man arrested for riding over cop's foot

Rome
German industry says it needs Italian firms (2)

Vatican City
Coronavirus: China donates health equipment to Vatican

Rome
If Europe is hunger and death it's not our future - Salvini (2)

L’iniziativa
«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

PotenzaLa lettera
Potenza, la scuola al tempo del Covid, parla un'alunna «Grazie prof, senza di voi saremmo persi»

FoggiaIl problema
Foggia, non c’è chi raccoglie gli asparagi

Barisanità
Coronavirus, Asl Bari: via sperimentazione test sierologici su operatori 118

Leccenel salento
Coronavirus, Porto Cesareo: nessuna ordinanza di chiusura a Pasqua e Pasquetta, sindaco invita alla serrata

Good News Coronavirusbuone notizie
Coronavirus Taranto, guarito operaio Mittal contagiato

MateraImmagini del «belpaese»
Bernalda, Ford Coppola sogna l’Italia e spegne 81 candeline

BrindisiSi teme un focolaio in carcere
Brindisi, in quarantena 9 agenti di Polizia penitenziaria

Batsport
Barletta, «Stop e niente gare ma c’è lo streaming»

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

Coronavirus Puglia, 120 nuovi contagiati, ma aumentano i tamponi. 10 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore. I dati

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Acquaviva, «Io, salvato al Miulli da gente di gran cuore»

Casi sempre meno gravi si svuota la Rianimazione

Milan

Coronavirus: Romanian, Norwegian medics arrive in Lombardy

Health workers go to hospitals in Lecco and Seriate

Milan, April 9 - Teams of health workers from Romania and Norway have arrived in Lombardy to help the coronavirus fight in two hospitals in Italy's worst-hit region. The 15-strong Romanian team includes 11 doctors and three nurses and will be stationed in Lecco north of Milan while the 19-strong Norwegian team including four doctors and 12 nurses will work at Seriate near Bergamo.

