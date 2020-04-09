Coronavirus: Man arrested for riding over cop's foot

Coronavirus: FCA, unions reach deal on resumption norms
Isernia
09 Aprile 2020
Isernia, April 9 - A young man was arrested Thursday for riding over a Carabiniere's foot while trying to avoid a coronavirus lockdown checkpoint. The man was arrested after refusing to take a breathalyzer. The incident took place at Agnone near Isernia in the underside of the Italian boot.
