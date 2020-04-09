German industry says it needs Italian firms (2)

Rome, April 9 - The German federation of industry BDI and the engineering group VDMA, the largest in Europe, wrote two letters Thursday saying they needed "their Italian suppliers and partners, the fulcrum of the creation of European value". They said the two countries' industrial systems "are closely linked, we depend mutually as suppliers and partners". They said that with the help of their Italian partners they expected "an at least gradual resumption" of productive activities after Easter.