If Europe is hunger and death it's not our future - Salvini (2)

Rome, April 9 - Nationalist opposition League party leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday "I hope the pro-Europeans have understood that if Europe is hunger and death and sacrifice it is not the future that we must leave to our children" amid stalemate on funding the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. "We founded Europe; beds all over Europe have been cut to comply with the (budget) limits that have been cut. "Let's take back our country into our hands without going cap in hand to anyone. Long live Italy and long live the Italians".