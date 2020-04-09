Coronavirus: China donates health equipment to Vatican

Vatican City, April 9 - China has donated health equipment to the Vatican, Holy See press office chief Matteo Bruni said Thursday. He said the equipment had come to the Vatican pharmacy via two organisations, the Red Cross Society of China and the Hebei Jinde Charities Foundation. Bruni said it was "an expression of the Chinese people's solidarity for those who are working to help persons stricken by COVID-19 and in the prevention of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic".