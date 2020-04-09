Coronavirus: 'Hello priest' freephone number set up

Prato, April 9 - The diocese of Prato in Tuscany has set up a freephone number to talk to a priest amid the coronavirus lockdown. The initiative, dubbed 'Hello, Priest Here', is "a response to the need to communicate at this time when relations between people are lacking," said Vicar General Msgr Nedo Mannucci. He said the six priests involved "willingly placed themselves at the disposal of all, without exceptions, also to help people overcome loneliness, so that no one should feel abandoned".