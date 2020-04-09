'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests

Vatican City, April 9 - Pope Francis on Thursday told priests to join him in praying for the whole world in a tweet released amid the coronavirus emergency due to which he will not be celebrating the traditional Chrism Mass. "Dear brother priests, we are united to anoint, to donate ourselves", the pope tweeted on Holy Thursday. "#Letspraytogether today asking for the humility to maintain this gift of anointment which has been entrusted to us and for the whole world.#HolyThursday", the pontiff said on Twitter. Chrism Mass is traditionally celebrated on Holy Thursday with all priests of the diocese who for the occasion renew the promises made on the day of their ordination.