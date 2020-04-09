Risk of EU project failing says Conte (2)

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - There is a real risk of the EU project failing unless it agrees an economic response to the coronavirus crisis, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the BBC on Thursday. "If we do not seize the opportunity of putting new life into the European project, the risk of failure is real," he said, stressing that the union was facing its "biggest crisis since the Second World War".
