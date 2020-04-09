Giovedì 09 Aprile 2020 | 13:56

Vatican City
'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests

 
Rome
Risk of EU project failing says Conte (2)

Risk of EU project failing says Conte (2)

 
Rome
Industrial output 2.4% % down in Feb (2)

Industrial output 2.4% % down in Feb (2)

 
Rome
Di Maio says Die Welt 'shameful' over mafia slur (2)

Di Maio says Die Welt 'shameful' over mafia slur (2)

 
Rome
Muslim World League donates 1 mn dollars to civil protection

Muslim World League donates 1 mn dollars to civil protection

 
Milan
Coronavirus: 110 have died at Milan care home (2)

Coronavirus: 110 have died at Milan care home (2)

 
Rome
Virus lockdown costing 47 bn a mt - Svimez (2)

Virus lockdown costing 47 bn a mt - Svimez (2)

 
Rome
Man arrested for alleged CONSIP facemask tender fraud

Man arrested for alleged CONSIP facemask tender fraud

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy reaches 100

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy reaches 100

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Some sectors may resume this month - Conte

Coronavirus: Some sectors may resume this month - Conte

 
NEW YORK
Coronavirus: Usa, secondo giorno con quasi 2.000 morti

Coronavirus: Usa, secondo giorno con quasi 2.000 morti

 

Il Biancorosso

L’iniziativa
«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all'asta

 

Potenzail bollettino
Coronavirus Basilicata: 6 nuovi positivi nelle ultime 24 ore, ma aumentano i tamponi esaminati

Coronavirus Basilicata: 6 nuovi positivi nelle ultime 24 ore, ma aumentano i tamponi esaminati

 
Good News Coronavirusbuone notizie
Coronavirus Taranto, guarito operaio Mittal contagiato

Coronavirus Taranto, guarito operaio Mittal contagiato

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, la Via Crucis delle polemiche: sacerdote si difende e attacca

Cerignola, la Via Crucis delle polemiche: sacerdote si difende, «Eravamo solo in 4»

 
BariLa testimonianza
L’infermiere Vincenzo-Mazinga da Terlizzi volontario a Milano

Coronavirus, l'infermiere Vincenzo «Mazinga», da Terlizzi volontario a Milano

 
Leccele misure
Lecce, la quarantena? A fare i ricci. Denunciati pescatori di frodo a Porto Cesareo

Lecce, la quarantena? A fare i ricci. Denunciati pescatori di frodo a Porto Cesareo

 
MateraImmagini del «belpaese»
Bernalda, Ford Coppola sogna l’Italia e spegne 81 candeline

Bernalda, Ford Coppola sogna l'Italia e spegne 81 candeline

 
BrindisiSi teme un focolaio in carcere
Brindisi, in quarantena 9 agenti di Polizia penitenziaria

Brindisi, in quarantena 9 agenti di Polizia penitenziaria

 
Batsport
Barletta, «Stop e niente gare ma c’è lo streaming»

Barletta, parla campionessa di scacchi: «Stop e niente gare ma c'è lo streaming»

 

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

La Casa di Carta, Nairobi in lacrime prima di lasciare il set

Coronavirus Puglia, 120 nuovi contagiati, ma aumentano i tamponi. 10 decessi nelle ultime 24 ore. I dati

Coronavirus Puglia, altri 120 casi, 10 decessi (anche un 40enne): i focolai nelle case di riposo. I dati

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Coronavirus, a Potenza muore Donato Sabia, fu due volte finalista olimpico

Coronavirus, a Potenza muore Sabia, 2 volte finalista olimpico

Puglia, in spiaggia con il distanziometro

Puglia, in spiaggia con il distanziometro

Rome

Risk of EU project failing says Conte (2)

Biggest crisis since WWII PM tells BBC

Risk of EU project failing says Conte (2)

Rome, April 9 - There is a real risk of the EU project failing unless it agrees an economic response to the coronavirus crisis, Premier Giuseppe Conte told the BBC on Thursday. "If we do not seize the opportunity of putting new life into the European project, the risk of failure is real," he said, stressing that the union was facing its "biggest crisis since the Second World War".

