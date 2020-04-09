Virus lockdown costing 47 bn a mt - Svimez (2)

Rome, April 9 - The coronavirus lockdown is costing Italy 47 billion euros a month, including 37 in the centre-north, southern development agency Svimez reported Thursday. Even if GDPO recovers in the second half of the year, Svimez said, Italian GDP will fall 8.4% this year with an 8.5% drop in the centre-north and a 7.9% fall in the south. The report urged the government to complete a package of measures to ease the economic impact of the pandemic on weaker sectors, gig economy workers and others without social benefits, households at risk of poverty and micro-businesses.