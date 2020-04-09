Muslim World League donates 1 mn dollars to civil protection

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, altri 120 casi, 10 decessi (anche un 40enne): i focolai nelle case di riposo. I dati
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - The Italian chapter of the Muslim World League on Thursday said it has donated one million euros to the Italian civil protection amid the Codiv-19 pandemic. "Following the grave situation that Italy is experiencing with the Codiv-19 pandemic", the organization has provided "financial support to the Italian government with maximum priority to be able to provide to the need for medical equipment and several necessary provisions to deal with the pandemic" and care for "those who have been affected by it". The organization said one million dollars have been transferred to the Italian civil protection
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su