Muslim World League donates 1 mn dollars to civil protection

Rome, April 9 - The Italian chapter of the Muslim World League on Thursday said it has donated one million euros to the Italian civil protection amid the Codiv-19 pandemic. "Following the grave situation that Italy is experiencing with the Codiv-19 pandemic", the organization has provided "financial support to the Italian government with maximum priority to be able to provide to the need for medical equipment and several necessary provisions to deal with the pandemic" and care for "those who have been affected by it". The organization said one million dollars have been transferred to the Italian civil protection