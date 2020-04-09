Coronavirus: Doctor death toll in Italy reaches 100

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italian doctors reached 100 Thursday as four more physicians died, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. They were the family doctors Marzio Zennaro, Tahsin Khrisat, Mario Rossi and Samar Sinjab. The toll includes retired doctors and retirees who have returned to the frontline of the virus battle.
