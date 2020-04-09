Man arrested for alleged CONSIP facemask tender fraud

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, altri 120 casi, 10 decessi (anche un 40enne): i focolai nelle case di riposo. I dati
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - One man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fraud regarding the first coronavirus facemask tender by civil service procurement agency CONSIP, to supply some 24 million masks worth some 15.8 million euros. The businessman was arrested for allegedly rigging the tender to buy and supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and health equipment worth some 258 million euros.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su