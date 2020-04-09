Coronavirus: Some sectors may resume this month - Conte

'God's mercy for entire world', pope tells priests
Rome
09 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 9 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said Italy may start to gradually ease its coronavirus lockdown, with some sectors being allowed to return to work, at the end of this month. "We need to pick sectors that can restart their activity," Conte told the BBC. "If scientists confirm it, we might begin to relax some measures already by the end of this month". After a month of stringent lockdown measures, data over the last few days suggests the spread of COVID-19 is starting to slow. But Conte also stressed that the lockdown can be eased "only gradually".
