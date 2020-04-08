Coronavirus: Record 2,099 recover in Italy in a single day

Rome, April 8 - The Civil Protection Department said Wednesday that 26,491 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 2,099 more than Tuesday for the biggest daily rise since the start of the emergency. Tuesday's rise in recoveries was 1,555. Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli added that "the recovered in the last 10 days are equal to 50 per cent of the total since the start of the epidemic". He said 17,669 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 542 more than Tuesday. Tuesday's rise was 604. Borrelli said 95,262 people are currently infected with COVID-19 here, 1,195 more than Tuesday. That was up from Tuesday's daily rise of 880 after two days of significant falls. The data confirms the impression that, after month of stringent lockdown measures, the spread of the deadly virus is slowing. But Borrelli warned that "we must keep our guard high and implement all the behavior advised by the experts to avoid the spread of the virus".