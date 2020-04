Coronavirus: Unions ask Conte for meeting (2)

Rome, April 8 - Italy's big three trade union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, on Wednesday asked Premier Giuseppe Conte for a meeting to discuss workplace safety amid the coronavirus emergency and decisions on non-essential activities that have for now been suspended until April 13. CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, CISL chief Annamaria Furlan and UIL head Carmelo Barbagallo said they wanted to learn more on how the safety and lockdown rules are being applied.