Coronavirus: Ferrari unveils staff tracking app (2)

Maranello, April 8 - Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled a staff tracking app as part of its three-point plan to resume activity in 'phase two' of the coronavirus emergency. The back on Track plan is in three phases: first, the reopening of the plants at Maranello and Modena according to a timetable agreed with national authorities; second, the voluntary screening of Ferrari workers with blood tests; and third, the possibility that every worker can use an app to track contacts and get medical support in monitoring virus symptoms.