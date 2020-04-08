Coronavirus: Ferrari unveils staff tracking app (2)

Coronavirus: 58 jail inmates positive - DAP
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Lucera, staffetta Ps da Campobasso in Puglia per aiutare famiglia in disagio
Brindisi, bimbo di 8 anni positivo: è ricoverato nella Pediatria del «Perrino»
Maratea, trovati a lavorare in un cantiere nonostante lo stop: 8 denunciati
i più letti
Mascherine pagate 36cents, vendute a 20 euro ad Asl pugliesi: sequestrati 1,1mln. L'indagine nata da un articolo della «Gazzetta» Il verbale
Coronavirus Puglia, curva verso la discesa: 70 contagiati. Meno i ricoveri, in aumento i guariti. 14 i morti. I dati
Maranello
08 Aprile 2020
Maranello, April 8 - Ferrari on Wednesday unveiled a staff tracking app as part of its three-point plan to resume activity in 'phase two' of the coronavirus emergency. The back on Track plan is in three phases: first, the reopening of the plants at Maranello and Modena according to a timetable agreed with national authorities; second, the voluntary screening of Ferrari workers with blood tests; and third, the possibility that every worker can use an app to track contacts and get medical support in monitoring virus symptoms.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su