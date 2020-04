Coronavirus: Emilia-Romagna to build national IC hub (2)

Bologna, April 8 - Emilia-Romagna is to build a national hub for coronavirus intensive care, the regional government said Wednesday. It said it would cost 20 million euros. The project has been "coordinated with the government" said regional cabinet secretary Davide Baruffi, and will be presented within a few days to "give a systemic response" to the emergency. It will serve Emilia-Romagna primarily, but also welcome citizens of other regions, Baruffi said.