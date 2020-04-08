Coronavirus: Newborn baby recovers, discharged from hospital

Coronavirus: 58 jail inmates positive - DAP
Turin
08 Aprile 2020
Turin, April 8 - A three-week-old girl was discharged from a Cuneo hospital on Wednesday after recovering from the coronavirus. The baby was the first in Italy to present with such serious COVID-19 symptoms that she needed mechanical respiratory support. She was in extremely restricted isolation in the hospital for three weeks.
