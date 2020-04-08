Coronavirus: 'Phase 2' will last 6-8 mts say experts

Coronavirus: 58 jail inmates positive - DAP
Rome
08 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 8 - Phase two of the coronavirus emergency will last from six to eight months, experts said Wednesday. "There will be other battles to fight", said physicist Alessandro Vespignani, while infectivologist Massimo Galli said that testing will be needed first to avoid spreading the recovery over an "infinite" time or on the other hand bringing it forward with the risk of creating new hotspots. Phase two is what has been called the intermediate period the country will go through when the current stringent lockdown measures are eased but some restrictions will stay in place, meaning normal life has not yet resumed.
