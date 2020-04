Coronavirus: Forza Nuova confirms Easter march in Rome

Rome, April 8 - Far-right group Forza Nuova (FN) on Wednesday confirmed it will stage a march from central Rome to St Peter's on Easter Sunday to protest against the coronavirus lockdown and COVID-19 deaths. "No quarantine or dictatorship is going to stop us," said FN's Rome chief Giuliano Castellino, adding that "we will be in the street to shout freedom, but also killers! killers! killers!."