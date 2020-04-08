Coronavirus: Probe into care home after 35 residents die (3)

Vercelli, April 8 - Vercelli prosecutors on Wednesday opened a probe into a care home in the northern city after 35 residents died in the last three weeks. It is not known how many died with the coronavirus, but half of the 84 current patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Amid probes into two hospitals in neighbouring Lombardy, nationalist opposition League party leader Matteo Salvini said "we should be handing out medals rather than probes". Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said "we want to shed all due light" on the high number of coronavirus-related deaths at Milan's historic care home, the Pio Albergo Trivulzio, where the Bribeseville scandals were triggered in the early 1990s.