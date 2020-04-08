Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, voleva i buoni spesa: danni all’auto del Comune e minacce al sindaco
i più letti
Mascherine pagate 36cents, vendute a 20 euro ad Asl pugliesi: sequestrati 1,1mln. L'indagine nata da un articolo della «Gazzetta» Il verbale
Coronavirus Puglia, curva verso la discesa: 70 contagiati. Meno i ricoveri, in aumento i guariti. 14 i morti. I dati
Rome
08 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 8 - Italy on Wednesday closed its ports to NGO-run migrant-rescue ships because the coronavirus crisis means they can no longer be classified as places of safety. The foreign, interior, transport and health ministers signed a decree to this effect which is valid for the entire period of the emergency.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su