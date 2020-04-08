Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 96

Rome, April 8 - The death toll from the coronavirus among Italian doctors rose to 96 Wednesday as another physician died, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said. The latest death was that of Nabeel Khair, 62, a family doctor in Sardinia, who became the island's first GP to die of the coronavirus. Khair had been working since the end of February at Tonara and the out-of-hours medical post at Aritzo, both towns near Nuoro. Tonara Mayor Flavia Loche said "he had been in hospital since the beginning of March at the SS Trinità Hospital in Cagliari but the news has left us stunned because we did not think his clinical situation was so serious". FNOMCEO chief Filippo Anelli said the body had decided to include all doctors including those who have retired, many of whom have returned to work, in its death toll.