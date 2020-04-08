Coronavirus: Spread not falling in some regions says expert

Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships
Rome
08 Aprile 2020
Rome, April 8 - The coronavirus infection curve is not falling in some regions, Rome university physicist Federico Ricci Tersenghi said Wednesday. He said it was "too soon" to ease the lockdown because it has not been possible to draft nationwide estimates and there was a "patchwork" of regional data.
