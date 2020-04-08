Conte calls for EU to 'think like a team' (2)

Rome, April 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday urged the European Union to "think like a team" amid a stalemate on the EU's economic response to the coronavirus. The Eurogroup adjourned till Thursday after a 16-hour-long overnight session in which northern deficit hawks continued to reject southern members' bid to introduce 'coronabonds' to fund the response. Conte told Vatican News and Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano that "the EU must be fit for its role to tackle the challenge facing it and to do that it is called on to make a decided change of pace from the political and social standpoint. "For those who hold dear the EU, for those who believe in a united, strong and solidarity-based Europe, it is time to take resolute steps, promoting all the means for the reconstruction. "If we want to preserve our common home, it is time to think like a team".