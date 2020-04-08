Coronavirus: Infection index down to below one - Speranza

Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships
Rome, April 8 - Italy's coronavirus infection index has fallen to below one and that is "an extraordinary result if you think that we were at three or four, or that a positive person infected up to 3-4 people, up till a few weeks ago," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday night. The civil protection department said Tuesday that 94,067 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 880 up on Monday - the lowest daily rise since March 10.
