Coronavirus: 2-time Olympic finalist Sabia dies (2)

08 Aprile 2020
Potenza, April 8 - Two-time Olympic 800m finalist Donato Sabia died at 56 of the coronavirus in Potenza on Wednesday. Sabia reached the 800m final at Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988, as well as winning European indoor gold at Gothenburg in 1984. The Italian athletics federation FIDAL expressed its condolences to the family and recalled Sabia as "an extraordinary talent and a kind soul".
