Mercoledì 08 Aprile 2020 | 14:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships

Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 96

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 96

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to drop 11.6% in 2020-Goldman Sachs (2)

Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to drop 11.6% in 2020-Goldman Sachs (2)

 
Vercelli
Coronavirus: Probe into care home after 35 residents die (3)

Coronavirus: Probe into care home after 35 residents die (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Spread not falling in some regions says expert

Coronavirus: Spread not falling in some regions says expert

 
Rome
Conte calls for EU to 'think like a team' (2)

Conte calls for EU to 'think like a team' (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 95 as another dies

Coronavirus: Doctor death toll up to 95 as another dies

 
Potenza
Coronavirus: 2-time Olympic finalist Sabia dies (2)

Coronavirus: 2-time Olympic finalist Sabia dies (2)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Infection index down to below one - Speranza

Coronavirus: Infection index down to below one - Speranza

 
Vatican City
Shun 'throwaway culture' in post-virus reconstruction-pope (2)

Shun 'throwaway culture' in post-virus reconstruction-pope (2)

 
Rome
Lockdown strains EU families' economic capacity - BoI (2)

Lockdown strains EU families' economic capacity - BoI (2)

 

Il Biancorosso

L’iniziativa
«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

«Museo del Bari» mette le maglie all’asta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisolidarietà
Bari, si presenta al comando di Polizia Locale e dona 200 mascherine: il gesto di un cittadino

Bari, si presenta al comando di Polizia Locale e dona 200 mascherine: il gesto di un cittadino

 
Potenzail bollettino
Basilicata, 6 nuovi contagi da Coronavirus nelle ultime 24 ore, 271 casi totali

Basilicata, 6 nuovi contagi da Coronavirus nelle ultime 24 ore, 271 casi totali

 
Tarantonel tarantino
Castellaneta, ospedale chiuso per sanificazione: riaprirà in 15 giorni

Castellaneta, ospedale chiuso per sanificazione: riaprirà in 15 giorni

 
BrindisiDenunciato dalla Digos
Brindisi, voleva i buoni spesa. Danni all’auto del Comune e minacce al sindaco

Brindisi, voleva i buoni spesa: danni all’auto del Comune e minacce al sindaco

 
LecceAllarme Confartigianato
Lecce. «Pasticcerie artigianali chiuse, un grosso danno economico»

Lecce: «Pasticcerie artigianali chiuse, un grosso danno economico»

 
Batil racconto
Barletta, «Così il mio parto al tempo del Covid 19»

Barletta: «Ecco il mio parto al tempo del Covid-19», papà e nonna in auto

 
Foggiasolidarietà
Alcool etilico sequestrato e donato alla sanità foggiana per produrre disinfettanti: il gesto della GdF

Alcool etilico sequestrato e donato alla sanità foggiana per produrre disinfettanti: il gesto della GdF

 
MateraL'ordinanza
Matera, negozi chiusi a Pasqua e a Pasquetta: la decisione del sindaco

Matera, negozi chiusi a Pasqua e a Pasquetta: la decisione del sindaco

 

i più letti

Bari, mascherine comprate a 36 centesimi e rivendute alle Asl per 20 euro l'una: sequestri in 3 società

Mascherine pagate 36cents, vendute a 20 euro ad Asl pugliesi: sequestrati 1,1mln. L'indagine nata da un articolo della «Gazzetta» Il verbale

Coronavirus, sempre meno ricoveri, su i guariti. Nuovi 127 contagi, ma su 2mila tamponi. Altri 13 morti (6 nel Barese)

Coronavirus Puglia, curva verso la discesa: 70 contagiati. Meno i ricoveri, in aumento i guariti. 14 i morti. I dati

Puglia, in spiaggia con il distanziometro

Puglia, in spiaggia con il distanziometro

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Crolla ponte tra La Spezia e Massa Carrara: coinvolti 2 furgoni, un ferito

Salento, stroncato da un malore a 15 anni: genitori donano gli organi

Salento, stroncata da un malore a 15 anni: genitori donano gli organi

Vatican City

Shun 'throwaway culture' in post-virus reconstruction-pope (2)

Italian bishops urge help for households and businesses

Shun 'throwaway culture' in post-virus reconstruction-pope (2)

Vatican City, April 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on world leaders to avoid "throwaway culture" in the post-coronavirus reconstruction. "One might say that in the financial world sacrificing (things and people) is normal," he said in an interview with Jesuit weekly Civiltà Cattolica. In the virus emergency, he stressed, policies that show this throwaway culture should be averted. The Italian Bishops Conference, meanwhile, urged authorities to save jobs with aid to households and businesses, taking into account "the most fragile and less safeguarded like self-employed workers, irregular workers and those with term contracts."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati