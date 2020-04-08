Shun 'throwaway culture' in post-virus reconstruction-pope (2)

Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships
Vatican City
08 Aprile 2020
Vatican City, April 8 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on world leaders to avoid "throwaway culture" in the post-coronavirus reconstruction. "One might say that in the financial world sacrificing (things and people) is normal," he said in an interview with Jesuit weekly Civiltà Cattolica. In the virus emergency, he stressed, policies that show this throwaway culture should be averted. The Italian Bishops Conference, meanwhile, urged authorities to save jobs with aid to households and businesses, taking into account "the most fragile and less safeguarded like self-employed workers, irregular workers and those with term contracts."
