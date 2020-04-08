Lockdown strains EU families' economic capacity - BoI (2)

Coronavirus: Italy closes ports to NGO migrant-rescue ships
Rome, April 8 - Bank of Italy researchers said on the coronavirus emergency Wednesday that "the widespread suspension of economic activity due to the containment measures will significantly impact the capacity of European families to autonomously address their economic needs in the coming weeks." They cited "deep repercussions on job opportunities and on the income capacity of much of the population" and said "the prolonging (of the lockdown measures) would exacerbate pre-existing situations of economic malaise and would potentially create new ones".
