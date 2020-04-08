No deal on COVID response yet,Eurogroup suspended till Thurs

Rome, April 8 - Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri called for shared responsibility on Wednesday after the Eurogroup again failed to reach a deal on the EU's response to the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency. After some 16 hours of talks, the Eurogroup meeting was suspended until Thursday as countries from northern Europe continued to oppose the call from Italy and other countries from the south of the continent for the EU to issue euro bonds to finance a 21st-century Marshall Plan. "Although some progress has been made, there is still no agreement at the Eurogroup," Gualtieri said. "We continue to work for a European response that is up to the COVID-19 challenge. "It is time for common responsibility, solidarity and courageous decisions".