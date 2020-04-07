Coronavirus: Rise in number of infected drops to 880

Mercoledì 08 Aprile 2020 | 05:35

Rome
Rome
Turin

Rome
Milan
Florence
Bari
Rome
Rome
Turin
Rome
L'INTERVISTA
Lorenzo Amoruso è stato capitano dei Rangers

BariNaso all'insù
BatL'iniziativa
PotenzaIl video
LecceLa tragedia
TarantoI sindacati
MateraL'ordinanza
BrindisiLa decisione
FoggiaL'ordinanza
Rome, April 7 - The civil protection department said Tuesday that 94,067 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 880 up on Monday. It is the lowest daily rise since March 10, said Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli. Monday's rise in the number of infected was 1,941. Borrelli said the rise in the number of those who have recovered in the last 24 hours, 1,555, is the second biggest gain since the start of the COVID-19 emergency. He said 24,392 people have now recovered here. Monday's rise was 1,022. Borrelli said 17,127 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, 604 more than Monday. That compares to Monday's daily rise of 636. The overall number of people to have been infected in Italy, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 135,586. The commissioner said that 3,792 coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care units, 106 fewer than Monday and the fourth straight daily fall. Of these, 1,305 are in Lombardy. Of the overall 94,067 infected, 28,718 have been hospitalized with symptoms, 258 fewer than Monday, and 61,557 are in domestic isolation.

