Coronavirus: Finally seeing a fall says ISS
Rome
07 Aprile 2020
(See related story on Tuesday's coronavirus data) Rome, April 7 - Higher Health Institute infectious-disease department chief Giovanni Rezza said in a press conference Tuesday that "finally it seems that we are starting to see a fall in new (coronavirus) cases: in the epidemiological curve, after a plateau phase, there seems to be a descent, the curve is tending to fall. But let's wait for tomorrow or the day after before breathing a sign of relief. "Let's hope we witness a drop, but we must bear in mind that the virus will remain in the population, and its' not that if we get to zero in a week or a month it will be everyone out. He said social distancing rules and the virus lockdown must be maintained "rigorously".
